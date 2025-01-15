The Copa del Rey returns with a round of 16, a single match, in which the Real Betis will play again as a visitor. In this new round, the rival of the green and white is FC Barcelonaoffering them a high-level match that will take place tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m.at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Will this be the fourth cup clash played by the Betic team this season, having already faced Gévora (1-6), in the first round; to Sant Andreu (1-3), in the second; and Huesca (0-1), in the round of 32. For its part, Barcelona has only played one Cup match this seasonthe round of 32 against Barbastro (0-4), since they were one of the teams qualified for the Spanish Super Cup, which finally ended up winning against Real Madrid (2-5) last weekend.

A complex eliminatory

There is no doubt that Betis has an arduous task before them in Montjuic; nothing more and nothing less than eliminating Barcelona to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cup. As if this were not enough, Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to count on the injured tonight Bellerin, William Carvalho, Chimy Avila and, especially, Lo Celsoin addition to Marc Roca. Those who are part of the Betic squad for this match are Fornals and the youth players Germán, Jesús Rodríguez and Mateo Flores.

Betis and Barcelona have already faced each other this season, in a clash that ended in a 2-2 draw at the Benito Villamarín. As far as Copa del Rey matches are concerned, the Verdiblancos have visited Barcelona ten times to face this rival, with a background of eight losses and two wins; The last cup match between these teams took place in the 2010/11 season, in a quarterfinal first leg that ended 5-0 (the second leg went 3-1 to the Betis).