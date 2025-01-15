20:31 Faces of concentration at the arrival of the Betis players to Montjuic…

20:30 Barça’s goalkeepers are already warming up!

20:30 This is how ‘Cat’, the new FC Barcelona mascot, greeted the players from both teams who stepped onto the pitch…

20:29 The Barça players are already in Montjuic!

20:26 This will be the scene of the match…

20:25 The Betis players are already in Montjuic…

20:25 Araújo stays and jeopardizes Christensen’s future… One of the great protagonists of the meeting will be Ronald Araujo, who in the last few hours has been the protagonist for his definitive decision to continue at Barça. A turn of events, since the Uruguayan told the squad that he wanted to leave this January. Juventus was the most interested team.

20:23 Everything in order in the Betis locker room…

20:21 Flick on Betis in the preview: “They are very good and aggressive” «We are ready to beat Betis. “We will have to be perfect because they are very good and aggressive.” Also, he has made it clear that he does not want to get overconfident despite what was achieved on Sunday: «I try not to exaggerate. It was a great victory, winning against Real Madrid and for that result. “It was huge.”

20:20 Frenkie de Jong is no longer important… After not participating in the Super Cup final, we will have to see what role he has today in the round of 16. One of the options would be to rest Pedri, although Hansi Flick is using the Dutchman as a playmaker.

20:19 We also have the Betis eleven! Vitor Roque, a footballer on loan from Barça to the Andalusian team, returns to the eleven. Also, Isco and Bartra return as starters, already recovered. Youth player Jesús Rodríguez enters the eleven. Pellegrini’s total rotation on the sides and ends.

20:16 We already have eleven from Barça! De Jong, Gerard Martín and Dani Olmo return to the starting eleven, after being registered again thanks to the CSD resolution. Lewandowski, Casadó and Balde rest. Iñaki Peña returns to goal.

20:12 Barça has not won the Cup for four seasons… The last time they won it was in the 2020/21 season, with Koeman on the bench.

20:11 Barça arrives like a shot against Betis… Hansi Flick’s team faces the round of 16 of the Cup after the rise of Saudi Arabia. The culés will seek to remain firm on the path to another title after winning the Spanish Super Cup. In the previous round, before the victory against Athletic and the 5-2 victory against Madrid, they won 0-4 against Barbastro.