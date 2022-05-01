PreviousLive Chronicle

Memphis, at the time of scoring Barcelona’s first goal against Mallorca. Alberto Estevez (EFE)

Triumph of Barcelona that joins him in second place, the most he can aspire to after Madrid was crowned champion. Mallorca tried to delve into the Barça wound, since they planned a match very similar to Cádiz and Rayo (rivals that defeated Barça in the last two duels at the Camp Nou) with the defense in a low block to narrow the spaces and, in case of robbery, go out shotgunned against. It didn’t go badly from the start because Xavi’s team, with no time to think about building up the opposition’s half and with no extra seconds to make the final pass, reverted to the lateral crosses. And that was never the lever that moved the team, less without Luuk de Jong on the mat to put his head. So Aubameyang had it, but little else. Until Memphis, enabled by a pass from Alba, understood the play and attacked the space with a diagonal to define a goal. Something that served to open gaps because Mallorca needed to add to avoid getting into trouble in the table, with only one point ahead of the guillotine positions. Barcelona took advantage of it, hoarding the ball and capitalizing on chances (Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Gavi…), but Busquets resolved, after a refusal, he settled the ball and hit it with his left foot to score the second goal. Mallorca managed, in any case, to reduce distances with a shot by Raíllo after a free kick launched by Salva Sevilla. Insufficient to deactivate Barcelona, ​​​​happy to place second and recover Ansu Fati for the cause, since he played a quarter of an hour accompanied by several gala ovations.

two See also Registration is open for students in the elite track for the next academic year Ter Stegen, Alves (Clement Lenglet, min. 88), Ronald Araújo, Piqué (Eric Garcia, min. 27), Alba, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Busquets, Depay, Ferrán Torres (Ousmane Dembélé, min. 74) and Aubameyang (Ansu Fati, min. 74) one Sergio Rico, Russo, Raíllo, Valjent, Brian, Battaglia (Lee Kang-In, min. 69), Pablo Maffeo, Antonio Sánchez (Save Sevilla, min. 69), Fernando Niño (Take Kubo, min. 58), Dani ( Grenier, min. 59) and Ángel (Hoppe, min. 88) goals 1-0 min. 24: Depay. 2-0 min. 53: Busquets. 2-1 min. 78: Rail. Referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes Yellow cards Gavi (min. 34), Raíllo (min. 62), Grenier (min. 63), Pablo Maffeo (min. 90) and Alba (min. 90)

new posts And this is the end of this game!! Thank you for following it with us! We hope you enjoyed the meeting and its broadcast. Until next time! This result allows Barcelona to take advantage in the race for second place in the table, scoring two points against Sevilla and five against Atlético de Madrid. On the contrary, Mallorca has to keep sweating, managing to be one more day out of the relegation places but having only one point of advantage over Granada, third from last classified. See also Apparently the Dutch are warm to a subscription to a car More than 100 days later, Ansu Fati once again has minutes for the final stretch of the season, gaining sensations for the next campaign. The youth squad returns with only five actions with the ball, braiding only three passes and trying his luck with a shot that crashed into a rival during the quarter of an hour he has been on the pitch. Another bad performance away from Mallorca, which has chained nine outings losing in LaLiga. They have not won as a visitor since December 4, 2021 against Atlético de Madrid (1-2). After three consecutive defeats at home (2-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt, 0-1 against Cádiz and 0-1 against Rayo Vallecano), the culé team returns to the path of victory at the Camp Nou with this victory against insular box (2-1). Despite not being a great performance, with a very slow pace, Barça has not suffered with what Mallorca proposed. Through long sequences of passes and moving the ball from one side to another, the locals were tiring the vermilion, without arguments or alternatives to bother their rival. 93’00” – END OF THE MATCH AT THE CAMP NOU!!!! 91’45” – Without Dani Alves on the pitch, Ronald Araújo is the third central defender, pending on the right side. He closes Barça with a very tight defensive line. See also LIVE | Again medal chances for the Netherlands at the Olympics 91’00” – Pablo Carmine Maffeo Becerra yellow card 91’00” – Pablo Carmine Maffeo Becerra yellow card 91’00” – Yellow card Jordi Alba Ramos 89’00” – Substitution Daniel Alves da Silva Clément Nicolas Laurent Lenglet 89’00” – Substitution Ángel Luis Rodríguez Díaz Matthew Hoppe 86’13” – Mallorca stretches lines, gains meters but fails to combine in the last third of the field. 85’05” – Xavi Hernández calls Clement Lenglet for the final minutes. It will be the next change. 84’49” – Dembele’s Centrochut!! Facing Brian Oliván, the Frenchman takes a center that touches the Catalan, diverting the trajectory and forcing Sergio Rico to correct his position. 83’34” – Dembélé assumes command in the final stretch. All the balls pass through his feet, trying to overflow through the right sector. 82’30” – Shy whistles from the Camp Nou stands to Frenkie de Jong for a poor delivery. The Dutchman does not manage to have enough weight in the Barça game. 80’51” – FACT. Mallorca’s first away goal after three away days without scoring. The drought is broken more than 230 minutes later. 80’00” – FINAL STRETCH AT THE CAMP NOU!!! With ten minutes to go before the stoppage time is known, Mallorca manages to get fully into the game thanks to Antonio Raíllo’s goal. Tight finish at Les Corts (2-1). See full direct

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.