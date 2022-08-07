Today there are two factors that complicate the continuity of Nico González in Barcelona: in the first place we find the fact that Xavi Hernández has decided that Miralem Pjanic is a valid player to use throughout the campaign. The second factor lies in the possible arrival of Bernardo Silva.
Xavi has always stated that he trusts Nico and is counting on him, as he is one of the most promising young midfielders in the country. The son of the former Deportivo footballer has been at Barça all his life, and since he joined the first team he has been a key player in achieving the goals.
The problem comes with the exaggerated number of midfielders that Barça intends to accumulate. Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessié and possibly Bernardo Silva are going to be ahead of the Galician.
Another circumstance that determines its continuity is the registration of players. Barça currently has 29 players in the first team, and in the league championship no more than 25 can be registered. Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti, Memphis Depay and Neto are the players that Barcelona wants to place, but the possible arrival of Bernardo Silva Assuming the continuity of Frenkie de Jong, it would force the Catalan coach to get rid of one more footballer. Everything indicates that the victim would be Nico Gonzalez.
It is necessary to clarify that the departure of the culé youth squad would only take place in the form of a simple loan for one season. The club does not consider transferring it, nor granting the receiving team the capacity to handle a purchase option.
