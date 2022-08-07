A one-year loan for Nico seems good to them and that it takes minutes and experience❓

And what do you think of Pjanic, he would play in rotation with busi in the current season…. Good idea❓👀

Don’t forget to support with a fav ✅ rt 🔁 pic.twitter.com/NQbIMohSq1

— Meli  (@meli_trz) August 3, 2022