Great start to the year within Barcelona. Beyond that draw during their visit to Getafe, the Blaugrana team has managed to win all of their games since then and the reality is that with the passing of the days and after the arrival of the last reinforcements. The culés are getting used to being a team with a growing level, which on the field usually wins, scores and enjoys, making it clear that they are in a position to be competitive in all the tournaments in which they are present.
The background and form of the club is to everyone’s liking and it is hoped that it can improve. Thus, while Xavi is focused on the team one hundred percent, the board, under the new management of Deco and Bojan, accompanied by Laporta, are already working on assembling the squad for the future. That is why they are polling several of the world’s great jewels, including a Belgian talent who was under the gaze of the culé coach last Tuesday.
Arthur Vermeeren, only 18 years old, is considered the future of Belgium’s midfield and last Tuesday he showed signs of his quality in Royal’s visit to Barcelona. Now, it is reported that at the dinner prior to the meeting between directors, negotiations began for a future signing of the all-rounder, with a brilliant talent. Although the signing is still far away, both clubs and players are interested in bringing everything to the best possible outcome and there is talk of an affordable price of around 25 million euros.
#Barcelona #begins #polls #signing #jewel #Belgium