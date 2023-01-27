Xavi is giving results within Barcelona, after a complex first year where he took the club to the ground, the culé coach was able to assemble the squad as he wanted it in this summer market and although the culés had a terrible blow inside of the Champions League with the premature elimination, today the club is taking steps forward, being the leader of La Liga, being in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and winning the Super Cup of Spain.
Hernández is happy with the pieces he has in the team and does not want to make many face changes next summer and although signings are not ruled out, the reality is that Xavi opts for the continuity of most of the players available , including in this position Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets, two men of total confidence on the part of the coach and who are looking to renew him now.
Mundo Deportivo confirms that at the request of Xavi, Laporta, Alemany and Cruyff have started talks with the two veterans of the club so that they extend their bond for at least one more year, Sergi Roberto being the most willing while Busquets calmly thinks about it. This renewal implies a salary readaptation more in the case of Sergio than Sergi and a rotating role within the squad, because although they are designed to be useful and add minutes, the role is not guaranteed since other players are in full progress and there is no than brake himself.
#Barcelona #begins #negotiations #key #renewals #Xavi
Leave a Reply