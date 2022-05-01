FC Barcelona has had a more than complicated season. This weekend the team led by Xavi won by a score of 2-1 against the modest RCD Mallorca. As usual, the Blaugrana dominated the game from start to finish, taking possession of the ball and creating the clearest options. However, as has also become customary in recent times, Barça made it difficult for themselves in the final minutes of the match.
Barcelona went ahead on the scoreboard just in the 25th minute with a score from Memphis Depay. The Dutch striker has finished the season in good form and with this goal he became the club’s top scorer this season. Without a doubt, the former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Olympique de Marseille player was the best Blaugrana player against the vermilion.
Sergio Busquets, as a goalscorer, widened Barça’s lead in the 54th minute. Those led by Xavi Hernández could have scored a few more goals, but goalkeeper Sergio Rico was providence under the three posts. It seemed that the game was going to end with this score or that perhaps another goal would fall in favor of the locals.
However, at minute 79 Raíllo appeared, after a pass from Salva Sevilla, to put the game on edge. A match that seemed totally controlled got out of hand in the last minutes. Barcelona ended up asking for the time against Javier Aguirre’s modest Mallorca.
With this result, Barcelona consolidates itself in second position in the general table of La Liga. Mallorca remains in position 16 in the classification and is still in danger of relegation.
