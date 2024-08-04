NY.- A double from young sensation Pau Víctor (42′ and 54′) gave Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in a friendly in New York.

It was the 12th minute when the referee suspended the match because a thunderstorm was approaching and despite the protests of players and coaches who wanted to continue the game, it took almost 80 minutes to resume.

Nico Paz scored for the white team in the 81st minute.

Last Tuesday, Barcelona-Manchester City was delayed an hour due to a thunderstorm.

Kylian Mbappé has yet to make his debut for Los Merengues.