Barça shone again at the Camp Nou. And with another world record. With access to Gol Sur closed due to the construction of the new stadium, 46,967 attended the match against Bayern Munich, thus becoming the women’s Champions League group stage match with the highest attendance. Although the schedule was not the best because it was during the week and working days, the families did not want to miss another magical afternoon at the Camp Nou.

If on other days Barça started scoring in the first minutes, the Camp Nou setting was not the same as Johan Cruyff’s. Of course, the occasions began after the initial whistle. A decaffeinated Geyse in attack throughout the first part headed for the German goalkeeper to stop the ball that was between the three sticks. That was one of the few opportunities that Jonatan Giráldez’s players had.

Possession had a Barca color and the ball rolled through the middle of the field with the safety of the feet of Aitana Bonmatí, who left the occasional shot on goal. Without generating too many shots, the pressure from the culés was timid compared to the games that have been seen in the Sant Joan Despí field. The ball did not run through the green and only managed to cross the dividing line and then play a static game. A stranded part for Barça.

The second half was the other side of the coin. Giráldez’s talk in the Camp Nou changing rooms made Barça go all out and break the tie. So it was. Not even two minutes had passed when Geyse sent the ball into the back of the net. Rolfö sent a cross to the far post, where Patri Guijarro was. The one from Palma de Mallorca headed to assist the Brazilian who, alone in front of the German goalkeeper, scored adjusting it to the post. The scorer for the Barça team in the Champions League did not fail in her appointment and opened the scoring by dancing in true Brazilian style.

Barça wanted more and they did so. As in the first match against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou (5-2), Aitana also scored the second goal against Bayern. Rolfö, once again, went alone to the end line and assisted the player from Sant Pere de Ribes backwards. But the afternoon did not end there. Clàudia Pina entered alone to the edge of the area to send the ball all over the squad. The six from Barça destroyed the cobwebs on the left side of the goal to make the entire Camp Nou go crazy and receive an ovation minutes later in his change for Paralluelo.

Barcelona, ​​finalist in three of the last four editions of the Champions League, does not want to get out of the fight for the orejona. The azulgranas did not abuse the score and endorsed three goals to the team with which they were fighting at the top of the Champions League group stage table. Now, Barça is already the leader on its own and continues without defeat in this new season. Those of Giráldez, who went from less to more, made the entire field enjoy themselves in the third game played at the Camp Nou. And it won’t be the last. That Barcelona play in the big stadium is already the new normal.

Barcelona 3 – 0 Bayern

Barcelona: cloths; Bronze (Torrejón, min. 83), Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Keira Walsh (Engen, min. 77), Aitana (Bruna Vilamala, min. 83), Patri Guijarro; Crnogorcevic, Geyse Ferreira (Oshoala, min. 69) and Clàudia Pina (Paralluelo, min. 69).

Bayern Munich: Grohs; Rall (Bragstad, min. 90+1), Tainara, Viggósdóttir, Carolin Simon; Magull (Kamugai, min. 74), Georgia Stanway, Zadrazil; Bühl, Lea Schüller (Laurent, min. 74) and Kett (Lohmann, min. 60).

Goals: 1-0: Geyse Ferreira, min. 47; 2-0: Aitana Bonmatí, min. 60. 3-0: Clàudia Pina, min. 66.

Referee: Cheryl Foster (Wales). There were no cards.

Stadium: Camp Nou. 46,967 viewers.

