Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – Bayern?

Barça and Bayern Munich They will face each other this Friday, April 9 in this meeting of the thirty-fourth day of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 9:00 p.m. and will be played in the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona (Spain).

Television: How to watch Barcelona – Bayern on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Barcelona vs Bayern live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It will be possible to follow live the meeting, which begins at 9:00 p.m., through the application of DAZN. What’s more #Go, from Movistar +, the game will also be broadcast on its channel.

Barcelona – Bayern, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs Bayern. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.