Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – Baskonia?

Barça and TD Systems Baskonia will meet this Wednesday, May 19 in this meeting of the matchday 37 of the Endesa League 2020/21. The match will start at 21:15 hours and will be played in the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona (Spain).

Television: How to watch Barcelona – Baskonia on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Barcelona vs Baskonia live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … live the meeting, which begins at 21:15 hours, via Movistar Sports (dial 53).

Barcelona – Baskonia, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs Baskonia. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.