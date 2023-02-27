Back to the past

The Barcelona circuit has announced an interesting change to the layout of the track which will host the Spanish Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship on 4 June. The social accounts of the facility have in fact revealed that the much criticized chicane that was positioned between turn 13 – the Europcar – and the New Holland curve, the one that introduces the drivers to the main straight of the track. The layout of the last two corners, in sector 3, therefore returns to being ‘cleaned up’ and will replicate what was the original design of the track in the year of its introduction in the world championship calendar, dating back to 1991.

🚨 BREAKING!! the #F1 #SpanishGP changes its track configuration! 🤩 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the #SpanishGP without the chicane returning the circuit to its original last two corner layout. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4jCZBqLQP7 — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) February 27, 2023

Stop&go

The chicane was built before the 2007 season with the aim of slowing down the corner entry of the single-seaters. The ‘S’, which represented a sort of stop&go before landing on the long starting straight, had never won the hearts of the public and drivers. For the Iberian circuit, this is the second modification that recalls the past after the one made to the historic La Caixa hairpin, on which the owners of the circuit had intervened with modification works before the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix.