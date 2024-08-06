Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Barcelona have so far lost hope of signing Spanish international winger Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, they have cast their net on his compatriot Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, hoping to complete his transfer to Barca this week.

German club Leipzig rejected two consecutive offers for the Catalan, and the two parties did not reach a new agreement, although things are expected to change between now and the end of the week.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Olmo and his agents are holding crucial and important negotiations in Leipzig with the German club, with the participation of Barcelona’s sporting director Deco, and that all parties involved – Leipzig, the player, his representatives and Deco – are doing their utmost to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

The newspaper said that it is no secret that Olmo, who shone in the last European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” with the “La Roja” team, really wants to return to Barcelona, ​​where he started at a young age, as evidenced by his agreement to the personal terms set by the Blaugrana management to sign him, which means that the agreement with Leipzig is the only thing left to conclude the deal.

The newspaper indicated that in the coming few days, “good news” will be announced that will please Barcelona, ​​not only by taking a big step towards signing Olmo, but also because Barça may receive a positive answer from Nico Williams regarding the possibility of him agreeing to leave Athletic Bilbao this summer.

In contrast, some press sources close to Bilbao indicated that the Athletic management and manager Ralph Fernandez Ernesto Valverde hope that Williams will continue with the team in the new season and postpone his departure until the 2025-2026 season, so that he can participate with his team in the European League “Europa League”, which is the tournament that Bilbao hopes to win its cup, in addition to the fact that Williams’ older brother, Inaki, is insisting on him to stay with him this season.