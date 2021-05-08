Koeman gives up experiments and plays it safe ahead of the game against Atlético de Madrid, where the leadership and to a large extent the options of the Blaugrana team to conquer LaLiga are at stake. The Dutch coach puts on the scene the same eleven that he lined up less than a month ago against Athletic in the cup final and what a good result it gave him, since they took the title with superiority after overwhelming the rival, 0-4.

In fact, it will be the third time this season that Koeman ranks this eleven: in the previous two the team ended up winning. The first was against Athletic in the Cup final and the second in the difficult visit to Villarreal, where the Blaugrana came out gracefully, 1-2.

An eleven where the Dest entry by Sergi Roberto on the right wing, the return of Mingueza to the detriment of Araújo in front of three centrals back, and the non-negotiable bet of Griezmann, ahead of Dembélé, to accompany Leo Messi. (Text: Javier Miguel)