Barcelona

29 days, 29 victories, 157 goals for and only 10 against. Barcelona’s season is simply perfect. They still need to finish off the Champions League against Lyon and the Copa de la Reina to round off the season, but in the league they have not had a rival, taking 24 points from Real Sociedad, 28 from Atlético and 30 from Real Madrid. These last two play for the last place in the Champions League and the fact of closing the league with full wins can collaterally affect the meringues to achieve their goal.

Ace to follow: Aitana Bonmatí. Her four goals in the last two games, including a hat-trick against Rayo, reaffirm her as one of the most fit players on the team.