LaLiga EA Sports continues its course and this Saturday December 21

They will measure their strength in the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium stadium

Barcelona and Athletic

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 18 of the championship.

Barcelona comes into the match having faced Leganés and Real Betis while Atlético played their last LaLiga EA Sports matches against Getafe and Sevilla. After the match against Atlético, Barcelona will play against Mallorca and Getafe. For its part, Atlético will play against Osasuna and Leganés.

Barcelona – Atlético

LaLiga EA Sports standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Estadio Olimpico Lluís Companys stadium, Barcelona occupies the position number 1 of the LaLiga EA Sports classification with 38 points, while

Athletic occupies the position number 2 of the table with 38 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the EA Sports LaLiga standings.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Barcelona has a balance of 50

goals in favor

and 20

goals against which have meant 12 games won, 2 drawn and 4 lost. Atlético comes into the match having scored 31 goals and conceded 11, which has translated into 11 games won, 5 drawn and 1 lost.

So far in the championship, Barcelona has achieved 5 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses at home, while Atlético has achieved 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga EA Sports goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Barcelona and Atlético.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

EA Sports LaLiga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Barcelona and Atlético today

The match between Barcelona and Atlético corresponding to the day Matchday 18 of LaLiga EA Sports takes place today, Saturday, December 21 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD, Movistar Plus+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Barcelona calendar, the Atlético calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.