Messi, during the last league match. Europa Press

Follow live the match of the 35th day of the Santander League between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid that will be played this afternoon at 16:15 (Spanish peninsular time) at the Camp Nou. There are four days left for the end of the championship and the visit of the leader, Diego Simeone’s team, to the Barcelona stadium (third in the standings) will begin to reveal the future of the League.

The trajectory of Barcelona and Atlético are opposite: the Barça team has won 15 of the 18 games they have played in 2021. Atlético, for their part, have won 11 victories. Real Madrid and Sevilla are also in the fight for the title. And, precisely, Zidane’s team and Lopetegui’s team will face each other this Sunday in Valdebebas. “I don’t think the result will be decisive because there will be three more games to go. It is important, of course, but not decisive, “said Ronald Koeman. “They have won many points in a row, they come with a good game and we will try to take ours where it suits us best,” said Simeone. The match will be marked by the return of Luis Suárez to the Camp Nou.

