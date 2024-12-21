20:21 Meeting between directors: The presidents of Barça and Atlético meet at the Botafumeiro Before tonight’s expected confrontation, the presidents of FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid shared a meal at the emblematic Botafumeiro restaurant. This traditional meeting between representatives of both clubs reinforces the ties of camaraderie and establishes the atmosphere prior to one of the most anticipated duels in LaLiga.

20:12 Confirmed lineup of Atlético de Madrid Simeone has presented his starting eleven for the match against Barça. Jan Oblak will be in goal; The defense is made up of Llorente, Giménez and Javi Galán; in the center of the field, Giuliano, Barrios, Gallagher and De Paul; while Griezmann and Julián Álvarez will be in charge of leading the attack.

20:10 Barça already has its lineup Iñaki Peña in goal; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez and Balde in defense; Casadó and Pedri as midfielders; Raphinha, Gavi and Fermín on the wings; and Lewandowski as forward.

20:09 Good afternoon everyone! We welcome you to the live coverage of the exciting match between Barça and Atlético de Madrid, corresponding to Matchday 18 of LaLiga. A crucial duel for both teams in their fight for the top of the championship.

