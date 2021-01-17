Barcelona and Athletic will fight to win the Spanish Super Cup. This Sunday, Real Madrid will have a successor, the whites were ousted by a great Athletic, who has undergone a facelift with the arrival of Marcelino. The Basque coach dreams of lifting the title and winning in the same tournament, and in a few days, Real Madrid and Barcelona. We will see if the lions do not accuse the effort made last Thursday.

For its part, Barcelona, ​​who had to reach penalties to overcome a combative Real Sociedad, has had one more day of rest, although the Catalans have an extension on their legs. Koeman will have the doubt of the presence of Messi until the last moment. The Argentine was already out for the semifinal, but he has entered the list for this final. Gil Manzano will be the referee of the match; La Cartuja, the luxury setting.

Schedule: what time is Barcelona – Athletic of the Spanish Super Cup?

Barcelona – Athletic is played on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at La Cartuja in Seville.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Barcelona – Athletic of the Spanish Super Cup

He Barcelona – Athletic can be enjoyed live on television Through #Vamos, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow online the Barcelona – Athletic of the Spanish Super Cup

The meeting between Barcelona and Barcelona can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.