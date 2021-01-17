Muniain hits the ball against Messi this Sunday at La Cartuja. Alejandro Ruesga Sanchez

Follow live the final of the Spanish Super Cup between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club, which will be played from 9:00 p.m. at La Cartuja. The Barça team qualified for the decisive match after eliminating Real Sociedad in the penalty shoot-out last Wednesday in Córdoba. Athletic, meanwhile, defeated Real Madrid 1-2 in Malaga. It is the fifth time that Barcelona and Athletic meet in the final of the Super Cup. So far, two titles for each, the last one went to the Basque team in 2015. Follow the final live: