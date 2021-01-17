Barcelona, ​​with the return of Argentine Lionel Messi, will seek this Sunday the first title of the era of the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman when he faces Athletic Club de Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The game will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville from 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, with transmission from DirecTV Sports.

After being absent in the semifinal against Real Sociedad due to an annoyance, Messi traveled to the Andalusian city in doubt but this Sunday it was confirmed that he will be part of the starting eleven, according to the Catalan newspaper Sport.

The Argentine came to shine with two goals in his last appearance for LaLiga, last Saturday in the away win over Granada (4-0).

Barcelona will seek the first coronation with Koeman on the substitute bench, after going through 2020 in white. The last “culé” Olympic round was for LaLiga 2018/19 with Ernesto Valverde as coach.

With thirteen titles, the Catalan club is the maximum champion of the competition since its inception in 1982; While Athletic won it twice, one of them (1984) automatically for their double in the League and Copa del Rey, and another precisely against Barcelona in 2015 with a bulky 5-1 overall score.

The Super Cup, after debuting last year in the Middle East, returned to Spain in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona qualified for the final after eliminating Real Sociedad 3-2 on penalties (1-1 in regulation time) and Athletic did so with a 2-1 victory against Real Madrid, the last champion.

= Probable formations =

Barcelona: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clément Lenglet, Ronald Araújo and Óscar Mingueza; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets and Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and Lionel Messi. DT: Ronald Koeman.

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Íñigo Martínez, Unai Núñez and Ander Capa; Dani García, Unai Vencedor, Iker Muniain and Óscar de Marcos; Raúl García, Iñaki Williams. DT: Marcelino García Toral.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano.

Stadium: La Cartuja (Seville).

Start time: 17.00.

TV: DirecTV Sports.