Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – ASVEL?

Barça and LDLC ASVEL They will face each other this Friday, February 26 in this meeting of the twenty-sixth day of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 21:00 hours and will be played in the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona (Spain).

Television: How to watch Barcelona – ASVEL on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Barcelona vs ASVEL live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It can be followed live the meeting, which begins at 21:00 hours, through the application of DAZN. What’s more #Go, of Movistar +, the game will also pass through its channel.

Barcelona – ASVEL, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs ASVEL. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.