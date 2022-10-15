“In the Raval we have a real security problem,” the deputy mayor of Barcelona, ​​Albert Batlle, admitted this Friday, after accepting that the consumption of drugs on public roads is one of the issues that most worries the residents of the heart of the city. city ​​and the institutions themselves. “There was a time [2017 y 2028] that we are focused on ending the narco-flats and that police pressure has caused drug consumption to drop on the street. Our commitment is to fight drug trafficking but we need resources and troops. We need more Mossos d’Esquadra, more involvement of the National Police and the prosecutor’s office and the judiciary. We demand legislative changes so that we can quickly vacate a flat where we know there is a crime. Police actions alone are not enough, it seems that we are emptying the sea by the spoonful”, concluded Batlle.

The deputy mayor for security has launched this SOS just after participating in the security meeting of the Ciutat Vella district. In this meeting it has been confirmed that the Barcelona Urban Guard and the Mossos of the Ciutat Vella district have dismantled 56 drug sales points in the center of the Catalan capital from the beginning of 2022 until today, mainly (44) in the neighborhood of the Raval. As a result of these interventions, 59 people have been arrested.

The neighborhood complaints caused that in 2017 they began to dismantle the so-called narcopisos, occupied buildings where drugs were bought and consumed. Police representatives say that due to police pressure on the flats and their closure, drug use on public roads has increased, especially heroin. The neighbors maintain that there are many consumers on the street but they also persist inside flats. Batlle has announced a greater police presence of uniformed urban guards in the neighborhood and the opening of the new local police station on Tapies street. Even so, the deputy mayor for security maintains that what the City Council can do is totally insufficient and that it requires the commitment and help of the rest of the administrations.

The councilor for health, Gemma Tarafa, has supported Batlle with the data from her council. “85% of the abandoned syringes that are collected in Barcelona are in Ciutat Vella and we know that consumption always takes place a few minutes from where the substance was purchased,” Tarafa maintained. The councilor has denounced that the Generalitat does not have equipment to alleviate the damage caused by drug use. “In Barcelona we have ten supervised consumption rooms. Outside of Barcelona there are two in the metropolitan area, another in Lleida and another in Constantí (Tarragona)”, she lamented. The councilor has concluded: “Barcelona cannot tackle the problem of drug addiction alone”.

Despite the pessimism conveyed by the councilors, the number of syringes collected in Barcelona this year is very similar to 2019 when 47,000 were collected [en 2005 se recogieron 118.000].

The last great device to dismantle narco-flats took place in 2020 when 35 flats and five premises were dismantled where a criminal group that sold heroin on public roads operated. 59 people were arrested, 20 of whom were imprisoned.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Batlle and the councilor of Ciutat Vella, Jordi Rabassa, have defended actions such as the one carried out in 2020. “The anguish and fear with which the residents of the Raval live cannot be normalized. Big homeowners neglect their floors and those holes are what criminals use. There are 900 empty flats in Ciutat Vella, of which 400 are in Raval. These flats are used by criminals to sell drugs. There should be fewer empty floors. A flat where drugs are sold does not fulfill its social function. These apartments should go to the public housing stock”, Rabassa claimed.

Despite the increase in heroin consumption on public roads, the number of criminal acts has been reduced by 21.8% compared to 2019. Between January and August of this year, 5,244 people have been arrested. The majority of crimes perpetrated in the district, 24.9%, are against property.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter