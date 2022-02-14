The reconstruction in Barcelona continues and it is clear that Barcelona must go from back to front, because it is obvious that the team that Xavi directs today has its greatest weaknesses in defense, where although it seems that the sides are fine at the moment resolved with Alba and Alves, it is clear that the central defense is full of cracks.
Xavi has made it clear to Laporta that he does not have Mingueza, Umtiti and Lenglet and at the moment the coach has Ronald Araujo, Eric García and Piqué in the pipeline for next season. In this way, it is a fact that the Blaugrana will seek at least one more reinforcement for the area and for this reason they have asked Mino Raiola about the situation of the Dutch central defender Setafn de Vrij.
The defender with excellent qualities ends his contract in the summer of 2023 and his agent would have informed the Catalans that at the moment the positions to renew between Inter Milan and his client are far away. In this way, and in case the Italian team wants to prevent the defender from leaving for free next year, they could sell him at a very low price, since the player is also interested in Tottenham.
