Until today, Joan Laporta’s work with Barcelona has been outstanding, the president of the club has managed to sign 4 good quality footballers with only 9 million euros invested, in addition, he has managed to take the brutal culé debt to be paid in installments and got financing to continue strengthening the club.
It was Laporta himself who affirmed that in addition to the arrivals of Agüero, García, Emerson and Depay, the Catalans will have 3 or 4 more reinforcements for next season and in the last hours they have probed one of them, one of the great euro figures, Robin Gosens.
Noted for his work in the German attack, stealing the entire left wing, Gosens has become one of the great animators of the Eurocup, a situation that has not passed long in Barcelona who have already probed with Atalantan the possibility of signing to the German, for whom they hope to receive 35 million euros.
It is no secret to anyone that Barcelona is looking for a footballer to compete one-on-one with Jordi Alba and in case Koeman appeals to maintain the line of 5 defenders, Gosens would be the perfect piece to exploit the entire left wing, as he is used to to have this role with Atalanta and obviously with the German National Team.
