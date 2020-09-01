Former Argentina footballer and 1986 world champion Jorge Valdano asked the management of Catalan Barcelona to come to terms with the departure of striker Lionel Messi. His words are quoted by Goal.com.

“I have no doubt that Messi will leave Barcelona. The sooner the club realizes that it has lost the best player in its history, the faster it will focus on rebuilding the team, ”said Valdano. He also called the situation around the transfer of the Argentinean toxic.

Earlier on September 1, it was reported that the English “Manchester City” began preparations for the presentation of Messi. “Citizens” have already contacted a large manufacturing company. In addition, they requested archival footage of Messi’s game to prepare the video.

On August 30, it became known that City wants to invite Messi to play for the team for three years, and then spend another two years in New York City, playing in the Major League of Football (MLS). In England, the Argentine will earn 50 million euros a year, and will receive another 250 million as a bonus after he is sent to the United States.

Messi has been playing for the Catalan club since 2003. With the team, he became a ten-time Spanish champion and a four-time Champions League winner. In addition, the Argentinean has six Golden Balls. Messi decided to leave Barcelona because of his own dissatisfaction with the situation within the team, and his departure was brought closer by the defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals from Bayern – 2: 8.

