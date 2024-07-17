Dani Olmo, a Spanish international and a key player for Leipzig, has emerged as one of the most sought-after names in the summer transfer market. At 26, Olmo has shown exceptional performances, particularly standing out in the recent European campaign where he was crucial to the success of the Spanish national team. This brilliant performance has sparked the interest of several elite clubs.
Among the teams chasing his signature are Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and FC Barcelona, where manager Hansi Flick has shown a clear interest. However, Barcelona’s financial constraints and their priority on another player, Nico Williams, have left Olmo open to other opportunities.
Atlético de Madrid in Pole Position
According to the German newspaper Bild, Atlético de Madrid have stepped up the race for Dani Olmo and are currently leading the bidding for his signing. The red-and-whites are willing to pay the player’s release clause, which amounts to 60 million euros, an offer that expires next Saturday. The possibility of returning to Spain and becoming one of Atlético’s key players appeals to the player, who sees in this move an opportunity for new challenges and personal growth.
Atlético de Madrid, under the direction of Diego Simeone, are looking to strengthen their squad with talents that can make a difference both in the domestic league and in European competitions. The addition of Olmo would not only bring technical quality and versatility in attack, but would also raise the competitive level of the team, aligning with the club’s objectives of remaining in the elite of European football.
With the release clause deadline approaching, the next few hours will be crucial in determining Dani Olmo’s future. If Atlético de Madrid manage to close this signing, they will secure one of the most talented and promising players on the current scene, a move that could undoubtedly change the dynamic of next season.
