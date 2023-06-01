Two UEFA inspectors call for Barcelona to be banned from European competition for one season

Barcelona are in danger of being banned from European competition. This is reported ABC.

Two inspectors from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have called for the Spanish team to be suspended for one season from participation in European competitions “in the Negreira case.” It is noted that UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has reviewed the submitted documents and is thinking about further actions regarding the club.

According to a source, a case may be opened against the club in court, or the team may be excluded from the Champions League for one year.

On March 23, UEFA launched an investigation into Barcelona over corruption in the relationship between the club and the President of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Enriquez Negreira. The management of the blue garnets allegedly transferred him 1.4 million euros from 2016 to 2018 for consulting services. If the fact of corruption is proven, then the International Football Federation may lower the club in the division and strip the titles.