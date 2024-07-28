He Barcelona are considering selling midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in their battle to raise funds to make a signing, according to a report.
Barca’s financial problems in recent years have been notorious and their transfer budgets have been meagre. Instead, they have sought out free agents to sign, and Gundogan was one of them last year after his contract with Manchester City expired.
90min He understands the Catalan giants’ dream of recruiting Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, both protagonists of Spain’s glorious run at Euro 2024. However, there is a €100m shortfall to make up to comply with La Liga’s financial rules and any signings requiring transfer fees will only be possible if other members of the squad are sold.
SPORT claims that Barca have pivoted to explore options to sell Gundogan due to injuries suffered by Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati, all players who the report insists the Catalan club would be happy to engineer exits over the summer.
Gündogan only signed a two-year contract with the option for a further season after his arrival, meaning Barca would have to sell him quickly to make any profit after his free transfer last year. There have been rumours of interest in the Middle East, with the Qatari and Saudi Arabian leagues said to be monitoring the situation.
Whether the 27-time La Liga champions will manage to convince the German international to leave after just one season is another matter. Barça are now managed by Hansi Flick, who coached Gündogan during his days in charge of the DFB-Team.
The 33-year-old was one of Barca’s best players during a largely disappointing season under his former manager Xavi Hernandez, contributing 13 assists in La Liga and the Champions League.
