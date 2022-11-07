Berlin (DPA/ Stats Perform)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said that his team will face the most difficult team, after it was drawn against Manchester United in the knockout stage of the European League, a confrontation that brings the European League back to the fore.

Barcelona will play in the European League, after being eliminated from the group stage in the Champions League, in the group that also included Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Barcelona suffered two consecutive eliminations from the Champions League group stage, having previously faced the same fate with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal in the 1998/1997 and 1998/1999 seasons.

Barcelona lost to Eintracht Frankfurt, the German champions in the European League last season, in the quarter-finals, in what Xavi described as unfortunate.

“We must compete and go to Manchester as a strong competitor,” Xavi said before facing Osasuna in the Spanish league.

He added, “He is a historical competitor that has developed a lot with Erik Ten Hag with players with high individual potential. We have drawn the strongest and most difficult competitor again in the European League.”

He continued, “This is a big challenge for us, our players will be more motivated for the match in a confrontation with a strong team.”