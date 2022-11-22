The Catalan administrations have made an appeal on Tuesday to the public to prepare for the intense gusts of wind of more than 70 kilometers per hour and important marine storms caused by the storm named Denise. Civil Protection of the Generalitat has activated the Ventcat plan in the alert phase and they ensure that the areas that may be most affected will be the coast and pre-coastal areas of Tarragona and Barcelona. Both cities have announced that they are closing their parks and gardens. In addition, the Tarragona City Council has closed the Amphitheater and the Archaeological Walk (the Roman Walls) to the public due to the strong wind.

The Barcelona City Council has activated the Basic Emergency Plan for wind this Tuesday and has closed all the parks, including the Ciutadella park where the Parliament is located. As of 8:30 this Tuesday, the Barcelona fire brigade had carried out around twenty services related to the wind. The Generalitat Fire Brigade -which carry out all services outside the city of Barcelona- have carried out some thirty actions between 8:00 p.m. on Monday and until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday due to incidents related to the episode of strong winds in Catalonia. . Most of the actions have been to remove branches or fallen trees and for damage to roofs, street furniture, scaffolding or lampposts, the firefighters have reported.

A truck has overturned this Tuesday while driving on the AP 7 motorway as it passes through l’Hospitalet de l’Infant (Barcelona) due to the wind, the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) has reported. The Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) has treated the driver of the overturned vehicle and has transferred him in a less serious condition to the Hospital Sant Joan de Reus (Tarragona).

By demarcation, eight services have been carried out in the South Metropolitan Region, six in Tarragona, five in the North Metropolitan Region, four in the Ebro Lands, 2 in Girona, one in Lleida and one in the Central Region.

More information

Civil Protection calls for extreme precautions when driving and in all outdoor activities in the most affected areas, mainly in wooded areas, given the risk of falling branches and trees, as well as in urban populations due to the possible fall of structural elements .

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also 4 tips from "Sharjah Social" for students' families to prepare their children for school subscribe

The Meteorological Service of Catalonia (SMC) forecasts gusts of wind that can exceed 72 kilometers per hour, especially in the regions of Tarragona, Terres de l’Ebre, south of Lleida and in those of the Pirineu and Prepirineu.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter