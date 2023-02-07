It was noon in the scorching summer of 2021 when I arrived at the synagogue in the Benevolencija neighborhood of Sarajevo. Igor Kozemajakin, hazan (person who guides the songs) and highest representative of the Jewish community, welcomed me with a hug that tasted like the meeting of two distant cousins. Over coffees, he told me about the Sarajevo Haggadah, the “illuminated manuscript”: 34 magical pages of biblical illustrations that described everything from the creation myth to the death of Moses. I had seen him a few years ago in the National Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but listening to the story in that temple impressed me much more than seeing the original. Written in Barcelona in 1350, the manuscript began its own journey in 1492, with the expulsion of the Jews from Spain, and until it was able to enjoy its current repose in a glass urn, it survived exiles, bombings, Nazi persecutions and other attempts to make it disappear.

I don’t know if there were previous points of contact, but thanks to the Haggadah, Barcelona and Sarajevo have, at least, a common history of more than 600 years. I remember we looked through a facsimile [perfecta imitación] and Kozemajakin showed me a sheet showing the coat of arms of Barcelona. I got goosebumps thinking that everything made sense. 500 years after that exile, already in 1992, the cities of Barcelona and Sarajevo would feed his legend again. We were the center of the world, with the celebration of the Olympic Games. Sarajevo began to suffer the longest siege in history. Barbarism hung over the Balkan capital and Barcelona knew how to live up to it during and after the war. This is part of our collective history as a city.

The Medicusmundi Mediterrània team at the Barcelona City Council together with Laura Pérez, councilor and fourth lieutenant of the Mayor’s Office, and Jordi Cortés, technician from the Directorate of Global Justice and International Cooperation. Roger Fats

Kozemajakin asked me what the documentary was about. Halfway between English, Bosnian and Spanish (Kozemajakin understood Ladino, the ancient language of the Sephardim), I explained to him the madness that was boiling in my head: a homage to the Sarajevo fortress from the contemporary, using artistic language, Sevdah as a unifying musical genre, the Sephardic influence as a metaphor for the mixture that we all carry in our blood, the relationship with Barcelona and the recognition of the solidarity of its citizens… When I put it into words I realized how eclectic it sounded, even more so if the proposal came from an organization like Medicusmundi Mediterranean, which is traditionally classified in the world of public health. Kozemajakin looked at me with eyes of complete understanding and only said: “Kako da ne, odlično”. Something like, “of course… fantastic”.

From our first documentary, Silence of the Womanshot in Mozambique in 2008, until this Damned. A Love Song to Sarajevo, which is now opting to win a Goya award for best short documentary, 15 years have passed. A decade and five years is enough time for everything: to exploit creativity, go against the rules, reach an audience never imagined, meet incredible people, and also face great disappointments. But if one adjective summed up what we had built from our humble NGO in the world of healthcare, it was indeed “fantastic”.

At the service of what could be a better world

I remember that when I left the synagogue I conjured myself so as not to forget that state of mind and I made an effort to outline in my hand-held notebook some sensations and concepts that, seen with time and distance, draw the DNA of our work. Among them, discarding guilt, not being the protagonists of our documentaries, being daring in the use of any resource, telling universal stories, breaking the taboo of the public to go beyond the convinced and sensitized, wrapping documentaries with endless actions to be able to sneak them into debates, classrooms and campaigns… And, most importantly, to reach people’s hearts, because I don’t believe that anyone’s mentality can be changed (or, as it is now fashionable to say in the sector, educate in a transformative way ) if we don’t first reach people’s hearts.

Promoting, financing, creating and producing documentaries would not make sense to us if they did not have a life far beyond pure artistic creation. We are fascinated by being the engine of the creative process (in this latest work we have even decided on black and white), but perhaps we are even more excited to think that our films are at the service of what could be a better world. WOMANFor example, our work on how art can change the reality of gender violence in Mozambique is part of the Justícia para Josina campaign, which the activist Josina Machel promotes together with dozens of organizations to denounce impunity for aggressors.

Kafana continues to give voice to the Saharawi people in defense, now more than ever, of an independent and dignified future. To Continual Luta promotes free and quality healthcare for all people and has been the subject of study at different universities that train future public health professionals, both in Europe and in Africa. Gold Rushamong other achievements, has made it possible to raise awareness in the jewelry sector and consumers of the importance of marketing “ethical and sustainable” minerals, minimizing the use of mercury, so harmful to our health and the environment.

From left to right, Jordi Cortés, technician from the Directorate of Global Justice and International Cooperation; Ivan Zahinos, director of cooperation projects at Medicusmundi Mediterrània; and, Manel Vila, former director general of the Cooperation of the Government of Catalonia and Honorary Citizen of Sarajevo. Roger Fats

A love story between two cities

In case of Damned. A Love Song to Sarajevo takes on another dimension. with this movie, Medicusmundi Mediterranean, which still promotes programs in Sarajevo, has the opportunity to pay homage, not only to the Balkan capital and its fighting population, but also to the spirit of solidarity of all the citizens of Barcelona. It is a heartfelt, broad tribute that makes the love story between the two cities reach schools, universities, neighborhood associations and festivals so that, after all, we feel the pride of what can be done achieve when citizenship and administration go hand in hand.

Two years after that meeting with Kozemajakin, this time feeling the cold in my bones, I went to the Plaza de Sant Jaume in Barcelona. I think of history, that of each and every one of us. We are nothing more than the concatenation of decisions, our own and others. Probably, I would not have started working in Sarajevo if the then mayor of Barcelona, ​​Pasqual Maragall, had not named that city the 11th district. Or if later, other passionate men and women had not taken over the legacy, as Manel Vila did at the time, or currently Jordi Cortés or Laura Pérez, version 2.0 of that 11th district, who are still fighting for cooperation with Sarajevo to continue since City Hall.

I think of the colleagues from Medicusmundi, how we have fought for this documentary that has cost us so much effort, defending it tooth and nail against attempts to appropriate it and misrepresent its true spirit, origin and production. I think of Jasmina and her team of Balkan Amazons who, 1,992 kilometers away, the distance that curiously separates us from Sarajevo, continue to promote social projects after inheriting the mission of the Embassy of Local Democracy, which was the “diplomatic headquarters” of Barcelona in Bosnia. I think of Jas, my best friend, a Sarajevite who loves Barcelona who opened her arms to him and helped him educate himself so that he can, today, earn a living in his land.

And I think of those who are no longer there, true lovers of Sarajevo, like Ana Alba, the wonderful journalist who did so much for the city and left us very young, or Dani Robles, my bunkmate on our first mission in Bosnia. , back in 1998, whose hands made glasses for thousands of refugees and who also sadly said goodbye to us too soon.

With all this rumination and before the surprised gaze of other passers-by, in the heart of the Raval, I find myself speaking out loud and repeating a phrase that sums up the truth behind this crazy journey: it was all worth it, for Sarajevo and for Barcelona , for friendship.

When I arrive at the Town Hall, I stop in front of its façade, staring at the emblem of the city. Under my arm, I carry the Sarajevo Haggadah that I bought from Kozemajakin in the synagogue and I imagine that, even if it is a copy, the book returns to its home or, rather, as happens to many of us, perhaps it lives forever among the two cities.

