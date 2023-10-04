The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is for many the most important on the field in the world. Although, culés and meringues not only tend to have crossed duels with each other with the ball, they also tend to face each other within the market for the signature of the best footballers on the planet. The culés, in recent times, have won the battles for Neymar and Vitor Roque, while the meringues have a more important balance in their favor with names such as Arda Güler, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Endrick.
Looking ahead to 2024, direct confrontations for transfers will continue between them, and one of the names that both teams have on their wish list is Nico Williams, a Bilbao player, a Spain international who is only 21 years old and has some sporting virtues. and very outstanding physics. Both hoped to add him as a free agent the following summer market, although it seems that both in the capital and in Barcelona they will be left empty-handed.
From Spain they report that the winger does not want to harm the cause of the Bilbao lions and that is why he is seriously negotiating his renewal, which both parties hope will be signed before the end of 2023. It would include a clause of sale much more downwards hoping to be able to change teams the following summer, but, initially both culés and meringues would take a step aside for his signature, since his signing stood out more due to his status as a free agent.
