Jules Kounde and Dani Carvajal have echoed Rodri’s comments that players feel they have no say when it comes to the impact a congested football calendar has on their wellbeing.
The Manchester City star made headlines this week after claiming that players could go on strike in protest at the overwhelming number of fixtures in this season’s schedule. His comments came, in particular, after the start of the new Champions League format, which forces teams to play games more regularly to create more exciting clashes at the start of the competition.
His thoughts, also backed by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, have prompted more stars to speak out to share their feelings on the increased number of games.
“I agree with everything Rodri has said,” said Jules Koundé ahead of the Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Monaco. “The calendar is getting longer every year, we have more games and less free time.”
“We have been saying this for a long time and nobody pays attention to us, neither the players nor the coaches are listened to. There will come a time when we will have to go on strike because it is the only way that those who decide to understand us will understand us.”
“We are taking more and more risks, there are more injuries because there is less time to rest. Now with the Club World Cup we are going to play around 70 games a season, which is crazy. If things have not changed it is because we need to organise ourselves and communicate more.”
“I think if you ask any footballer they will tell you the same thing. It’s not just Rodri’s opinion,” said Real Madrid player Carvajal. “I think it’s the opinion of the players and, if this continues, there will come a time when there is no other option. I don’t know what will happen, but it is something that worries us because we are the ones who suffer.”
More news about the European leagues
#Barcelona #Real #Madrid #stars #Rodris #strike #football #schedule
Leave a Reply