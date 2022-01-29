Barça and Real Madrid have found themselves in the bid for one of the new promises of Brazilian football, Endrick. The 15-year-old has become an important footballer in the Palmeiras first team and all the big teams in Europe have already set their sights on him.
The problem for Palmeiras is that being 15 years old, the player does not have a professional contract, so the player has a very affordable clause of 17 million euros. Real Madrid and Barcelona are aware of this situation and have already contacted the player’s entourage to convince him. Despite his young age, Endrick has already proven to be a footballer prepared for the elite, so they could hire the new world star almost free of charge.
The team that finally acquires Endrick’s services knows perfectly well that it is a long-term investment, since he cannot even leave Brazil until he turns 18 due to strict FIFA rules, or the team that takes him would be taking a risk to a penalty.
Most likely, the team that signs him will leave him on loan at Palmeiras until he turns 18, which would help the player continue to grow, supported by his environment. We will see if it is finally Barça or Real Madrid, the team that finally gets his services.
#Barcelona #Real #Madrid #fighting #jewel #Palmeiras
Leave a Reply