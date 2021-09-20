In the last market, Barcelona and PSG faced the signing of one of the most important free agents, it was Wijnaldum, who wanted to play with the Catalans, but, feeling little interest from the Blaugrana team, chose to bet on him. PSG project, who surprised Laporta and company, closing the signing of former Liverpool in a matter of hours.
Now, those of the capital of France and Barcelona in search of an important renovation, could find themselves in the next summer market in a very similar situation, although, now the protagonist would be the Ivorian Frank Kessie, one of the best footballers of Milan , whose contract ends in 2022 and which at the moment is in very distant positions with the Italians to extend their relationship.
In Barcelona they see Frank as the perfect piece to strengthen the midfield, especially given the complications they could have to sign Pogba, the most desired midfielder in the next market. For its part, PSG wants to repeat the signing model that it undertook this year and they have even already contacted Kessie’s agent, offering a much higher salary than the African is looking for.
As the end of 2021 approaches, both clubs will surely play their best cards to avoid losing to the other or even losing to Milan who also want to retain their SUV.
