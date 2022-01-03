Ousmane Dembélé has been a total headache for Barcelona, the Frenchman went from being a problem in sports with his constant and frustrating injuries with the team to culé, to being an office problem, given his refusal to renew and his increasingly high economic demands and far from the reach of the whole of Barcelona.
This Monday, Laporta and the player’s agent will have the last meeting to define the future of the player, whether to renew or simply end any negotiation option between both parties, in case the answer from the world champion is negative, Joan already has a plan B to get something, even if it’s from Ousmane.
Barcelona would offer Manchester United a Dembélé trick for Martial, both on loan, this in order to lighten the salary mass and give Xavi a center forward, the Catalans see this as the last viable measure to obtain some minimum profit that be it, and in case this exchange does not take place as expected, the culé team could make the decision to deliver the letter of release to the French from now on to end relations and to become a free agent this same January.
#Barcelona #Manchester #United #trade
Leave a Reply