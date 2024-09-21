Atalanta midfielder Ederson remains in the sights of the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, according to a report.
The 25-year-old midfielder rose to prominence last season when Atalanta won the Europa League, which ended with an impressive 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.
In the summer he was linked with a departure from Bergamo, but nothing came of it.
But TNT Sports Brasil says he remains in the sights of several big European clubs, with Barcelona and United leading the pack. Juventus and Newcastle are also said to be interested.
Barca continue to struggle with financial problems, having only just registered Dani Olmo for the first half of the 2024/25 La Liga season, while United have just signed Manuel Ugarte to bolster their midfield options.
When the 2024 summer transfer window first opened, Ederson suggested he was surprised by the amount of attention he was receiving and opened the door to a Premier League move in the future.
“I’m not used to following this whole world of transfers. Rumours are something that, as my wife and I often say, will always pass. We are calm, happy, and enjoying the moment,” he said.
«If there has to be some kind of change, I trust my agents. I have an agent who has been with me for over 13 years, so the moment he thinks something positive is going to happen, he will tell me and we are in contact about it. We talk a lot about taking advantage of the moment, and right now I am doing very well at Atalanta. I don’t think it is those speculations that should distract me.
«If something comes up regarding a transfer, the club has to accept it first, and that is the most important thing. I have a good relationship with Atalanta, so the moment they come and tell me they have some kind of offer, that is when the talks will start. At the moment, I am an Atalanta player and I remain one. When my time with the national team is over, I will also enjoy a short holiday, which is important to rest, and then I will return to Italy.
“I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know. I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, that’s fine too. I’ll keep growing.”
