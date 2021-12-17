FC Barcelona has two priority objectives to strengthen the squad in this transfer market, one is Ferrán Torres, who is also a request from coach Xavi Hernández, and the other Edinson Cavani. And it seems that the operation by the Spanish footballer is getting closer to being completed.
The player’s goal is to land at the Camp Nou in the winter market and the agreement between Ferran and Barcelona would already be fully closed. Now the Barça club will have to continue negotiating with City and according to reports from Sports world they are very optimistic.
From the aforementioned media they point out that Barcelona and Manchester City have approached positions and the economic difference that was 15 million when the talks began, since Barcelona offered 45 million for the transfer and the citizen group asked for 60, would have been reduced considerably until 4 or 5. In addition, from the City they could accept a payment in several installments to facilitate the transfer.
But the big problem for Barça is the wage bill. Before signing, Barcelona will have to release players, preferably those with high chips, to lighten this salary mass and comply with the limits established by financial fair play.
From the newspaper Sport They point out that the first exit to take place would be that of Yusuf Demir, who arrived in the summer on loan, but the Barça club will break the loan to release a card.
In addition, in the starting box are Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, two players who hardly count for Xavi, and Clement Lenglet or Luuk de Jong could also join.
