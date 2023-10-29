Video shared on social networks shows Barça fan shouting “mono” as Real athlete was substituted

Barcelona and LaLiga, the club league responsible for the Spanish championship, stated this Saturday (28.Oct.2023) that they will investigate new racist insults against the Real Madrid player, Vini Jr., made during the game between the two teams.

Video circulating online shows the moment a Barcelona fan screams “mono” (monkey in Spanish) during the Catalan club’s match against Real. According to reports, the insult was made when the Brazilian was being replaced.

The video was recorded and shared by a Brazilian journalist from Brand:

Today I had the opportunity to witness the Clásico in situ, in Barcelona. However, the experience was somewhat tarnished by more racist attacks against Vinicius. One of them right behind where I was. I managed to record this video to publicize the face of this racist asshole. pic.twitter.com/uIevnaxDzr — Victor Boni  (@victboni) October 28, 2023

Read below what Barcelona and LaLiga said: