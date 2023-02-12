Everything is served so that the maximum Spanish competition brings to our screens the meeting of FC Barcelona visiting Villarreal. There is promise of an intense, interesting game that can bring some very valuable things to analyze.
The team of Xavi is going through a good time. The culé coach seems to have found a formula to dose and achieve the objective, developing good matches both for what they are looking for as a team and for the fans. The “Blaugranas” want to keep the push going and they will search in any way they can to continue screwed at the top of the position table of The league.
Despite having lost one of his best cards in attack; Ousmane Dembele, the Barça coach knows that it is the best time to get a greater distance, a significant one, that transcends. With Xavi’s tactical adjustment, adding another midfielder to always seek to outnumber the rival, they have achieved an interesting alternative to carry out their game. Without straying from dna and the style that is so popular in can barca.
The distance between real Madrid and the Barcelona is 8 points. Even if it seems little, it is not, when two of the most important clubs in the world are in the race to win as many titles as possible.
Under this premise, it is no secret to anyone that the Barça coach will seek to line up his best team with the intention of deactivating Villarreal and achieving the greatest objective, the three points. If they succeed, Xavi’s men would widen the distance they already have with their biggest rival of no more and no less than 11 points. It would be a great way to see from above how the league is going in favor.
