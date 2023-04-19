One of the things that has worked the most for Xavi Hernandez It is his defensive line in LaLiga this year. The team’s numbers are impressive and can break national and international records. Barcelona is the team with the fewest goals in the major leagues, having conceded only 9 goals in 29 games. Ter Stegen has left his goal to zero in 22 games.
In addition, no team has been able to mark the German goalkeeper in play in the Camp Nou. He real Madrid They have been the only team capable of hurting Barcelona in the offensive phase, having scored three times in the game of the first round.
Barcelona’s numbers open the doors to becoming the best defense in the history of Spanish football. The records of Paco Liaño and Jan Oblak they are heading to be pulverized this season. Barcelona could equal or exceed the records of the Chelsea of Mourinho and the Milan of capello, who conceded only fifteen goals in an entire regular season. However, the absolute record in European football seems difficult to beat, since Cagliari only conceded 11 goals in the 1969/70 season.
Ter Stegen He is also close to surpassing the record for games without conceding a goal by Claudio Bravo at Barcelona. In addition to Ter Stegen, there are other managers who deserve recognition, such as Ronald Araujo, Jules Koundé, andreas christensen and Alejandro BaldeThe popular “BACK”among others.
