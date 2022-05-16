This complex season for FC Barcelona has led the Catalans to remember their origins, to act once again according to their philosophy. The Blaugrana nurtured the first team of young talents trained at La Masía, where one in particular stole the eyes of the world for his neat individual technique and the fierceness with which he faces matches, it is the young Gavi.
At only 17 years old, Gavi has become one of the best midfielders on the planet today and the culé club is very hopeful of the tremendous future that the Spaniard may have, which is why it is a priority to renew his contract and Everything indicates that its extension will be closed in the following days.
The Iberian press affirms that the last meeting of Gavi’s agents with the club has been more than positive, both parties have progressed favorably to reach an agreement and ensure the permanence of the young star in Barcelona for several more years , naturally eliminating the uncomfortable termination clause of only 40 million euros that the current contract of the one formed in La Masía, holder with Xavi, has.
