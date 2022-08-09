Barcelona is working hard to close the registration of the signings so that they are in a position to play on the first day of LaLiga. To do this, the club will activate a lever with the sale of 25% of Barca Studios and also with the support of the squad captains who will once again accept a salary reduction.
The first to take this step in favor of the club’s finances is Sergio Busquets, the Barcelona midfielder has been seen in Mateu Alemany’s office in recent hours together with his agent and amid smiles, it seems that they have reached a agreement although it is still unknown if it has already been signed.
Barcelona and Busquets negotiate a significant decrease in the team captain’s income, which the club could compensate with a contract extension that months ago was neither in the club’s plans nor in the player’s plans. The Catalans would put a one-year contract extension on Sergio’s table as a thank you and it is the footballer’s decision to accept it or continue with his original plan to continue his career within the MLS from the following year.
#Barcelona #Busquets #negotiate #renewal
Leave a Reply