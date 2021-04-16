Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish Cup final represents a real opportunity for Barcelona to heal its wounds in the league after losing the “El Clasico” to Real Madrid, dropping to third place, and saving its season when it faces “Saturday” Athletic Bilbao in the second final of the last within two weeks, after losing the final of the last postponed version due to a virus. Corona in front of Real Sociedad in the Basque derby.

The Catalan club does not put in its accounts the loss against Bilbao, in what could be the final blow to exit the title at least this season in its continuous race for the title of “La Liga” with the poles of the city of Madrid, Atletico leaders “67” and runner-up Real (65), where he occupies the center. The third is two points behind “The Rojiblancos”.

The loss also undermines the progress his Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has made this season in an uncertain future should he leave “empty handed”.

On the other hand, Bilbao enters history through its external door, in the event that it suffers a loss against the “Blaugrana”, and it will be his second in the final of the local competition within 15 days, after he fell in front of his rival Basque Real Sociedad 0 -1 in the final of last season, postponed due to the repercussions of the pandemic Covid-19.

The final this season at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, which also hosted last year’s edition, brings together the two most crowned clubs, where the coffers of the Catalan club are filled with 30 cups compared to 23 for the Basque club, and together they reached the final 81 times.

Barcelona lost to Valencia in the 2019 final, in a fall that formed the first loss after dominating the domestic cup that lasted for four years between 2015 and 2018.

Messi does not bear a fond memory of his last confrontation with Bilbao in the Super Cup final in January 2021, after the referee sent him off in the 120th minute.