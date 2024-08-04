Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

There is no news regarding the future of Spanish international winger Nico Williams, 22, a player for Athletic Bilbao, and no one knows yet whether he will stay with his Basque club or go to Barcelona.

Independent Spanish press sources reported that Bilbao hopes to keep Williams for at least another season, while Barcelona is strongly seeking to strengthen its attack before the start of the new season. The player himself is leaning towards playing for Barça, while Williams has completely closed the door on Paris Saint-Germain, indicating that he prefers to stay in the Spanish League “La Liga”, which means either staying with his current club or moving to Barcelona.

For its part, the Catalan newspaper Sport said that Barcelona and Bilbao do not know the decision that Williams will make this summer, before the start of the league championship, because the player has not yet made his final decision regarding his future, but it indicated that he wants his future to be clear to both the Basque and Catalan sides, before he begins training in preparation for the new season under the leadership of Ernesto Valverde, the coach of Bilbao.

When Valverde was asked about the future of his player Williams, he said: We all know that he is an excellent player and an important element in the team, and we are waiting to see what might happen, because every day we hear something new in the press and other media outlets, regarding this player’s file, and for this reason we cannot do anything, and we are content to be guided by what is written about the situation in the press.

The Spanish league begins in mid-August with Bilbao facing Getafe on August 15, and Bilbao officials hope that Williams has made his decision before the match.

Williams, born on July 12, 2002, began playing football at the age of 10 at Osasuna MUM Academy 2012-2013, then moved to Athletic Bilbao B in 2013 until 2019, then was promoted to the first team in 2021.

Williams played for the U-18 and U-21 national teams, and joined the senior team “La Roja” in 2021.