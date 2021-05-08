Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid did a great service to their rivals, Real Madrid, to snatch the top of the Spanish Football League, after they were satisfied with a goalless draw today in the thirty-fifth stage.

Atletico failed to consolidate its lead and resolve the summit, which would have brought it closer to its first La Liga title since 2014, but rather did a great service to its neighbor Real, who would snatch the lead three stages before the end in the event that it resolved the difficult confrontation against its guest Seville tomorrow at the stadium « Alfredo Di Stefano ».

Argentine coach Diego Simeone’s team raised its score to 77 points, two points behind Barcelona and three from Real Madrid, but the latter will lead if it wins tomorrow due to its superiority in the two direct confrontations over its neighbor (a win and a draw). And Atletico failed to keep his fate in his hands by settling for a draw, knowing that he had not lost against Barcelona since December 2019 (two wins and two draws) and surpassed his opponent with a clean goal in their first match this season, after he appeared at the beginning of the year in a favorable position towards achieving the title by moving away by more From nine points over his closest competitor.

Barcelona missed the opportunity to grab the lead and take the advantage in the race when it lost at home to Granada 1-2 last week in its postponed match of the thirty-third stage. The “Catalan” club fought the match in the absence of its Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, who was suspended for two games due to his dismissal in the loss to Granada for disrespecting the referee, and missed the victory against Valencia last weekend.

Although the fate of the “La Liga” title is in Real Madrid’s hands, the competition will remain fierce until the last meters, as Barcelona’s path seems the easiest on paper as it faces Levante, Celta Vigo and Eibar in the last three stages.

As for Atletico, it clashes with the fifth Real Sociedad in its most difficult match, to meet after Osasuna and Valladolid.

As for Real, in the event that he surpasses the Seville hurdle, and after the eighth Granada meeting in the next stage, the men of the French coach Zinedine Zidane will move to the “Basque Country” to face Athletic Bilbao before the season ends against the stubborn Villarreal.