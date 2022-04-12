The Blaugrana reconstruction is already a reality. And it is that thanks to the excellent results that Xavi and his players have offered, everyone within the sports management works with great calm because the club’s finances heal more easily and movements within the market have become more accessible. Once again, the best players on the planet are attracted to join the Barcelona team.
It has been Laporta himself who affirms that the team values the signing of at least 4 signings for the next market. Two of them would already be tied, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and Milan’s Ivorian Franck Kessie, both as free agents. Now, the club is exploring the possibility of signing another defenseman from the Premier League who is very much in the eye of the sports management.
Sport informs that Barcelona is very attracted to Gabriel Magalhaes, a footballer who has been in European football for 5 years showing gradual growth and passing through better teams over time until he reached Arsenal, something that the Catalans like a lot, in addition , the former Lille is a left-footed defender, a factor that makes him twice as attractive for the club. The culés value an exchange of pieces to finalize or cheapen their signing, with Riqui Puig, Neto or Memphis Depay being the players who are willing to let go.
#Barcelona #Arsenal #exchange
Leave a Reply