Barcelona and a new failure: beaten and eliminated in the Copa del Rey, video

Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 in extra time against Barcelona this Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey before his audience in San Mamés.

Athletic took the lead with a goal from Gorka Guruzeta (1), but Barcelona came back through Robert Lewandowski (26) and Lamine Yamal (32) before Oihan Sancet (49) sent the game to extra time, where Iñaki Williams (107) and his brother Nico (120+1) sealed the pass.

The Bilbao team, which has won the Copa del Rey the second most times behind Barcelona, ​​returned to the cup semi-finals for the fifth consecutive time.

The Basque team joined Mallorca in the next round, which in the previous match won 3-2 at home against Girona with Abdón Prats scoring a double, in a match that ended with ten due to the expulsion of local Antonio Raíllo.

Cyle Larin's goal (21) and Prats' goals, the second from a penalty (28, 35) put Mallorca on track against the current leader of the Spanish championship. which was one step away from the comeback with Cristhian Stuani's penalty goal (68) and Savinho's goal (90+5).

Girona, which was looking for the first cup semi-finals in its history, was surprised by a very vertical Mallorca, which resolved the match with its good first half.

Mallorca eliminated Girona and will play in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Catalans came out better in the second half, took control of the game and locked Mallorca in their area, which with a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard opted to take a step back and defend in their Son Moix stadium.

The visitor's harassment finally bore fruit when Raíllo knocked down Stuani in the area, in an action sanctioned with a penalty that the Uruguayan striker himself converted (68), and which also led to Raíllo's expulsion for a double warning after his protests to the referee .

The goal and the expulsion encouraged Girona who harassed Greif's goal, but Mallorca managed to resist the continuous balls hanging into the area from their rival until Savinho appeared in stoppage time to make it 3-2 with a low shot (90 +5).

The goal gave Girona a final boost, which failed to prevent Mallorca from reaching the Copa del Rey semi-finals for the fifth time in its history. On Tuesday, Real Sociedad qualified after beating Celta 2-1, while Atlético de Madrid will close the quarterfinal round on Thursday against Sevilla.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news