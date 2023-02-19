Seventh win in a row in 2023 for the Catalans who return to +8 over Real Madrid. Game decided by the goals of Sergi Roberto and Lewandowki. With the thought of the Europa League match, Xavi’s men then took a risk

Driven by an irrepressible Ferran Torres, Barcelona continues its triumphal march in La Liga. At the Camp Nou, Cadiz were beaten 2-0, the seventh consecutive victory in this 2023 for the Catalans who return to +8 over Madrid. Exceptional defensive solidity: only 7 goals conceded in 22 days, even 17 games with Ter Stegen unbeaten. However, Barcelona had their heads at Old Trafford, where their European stay will be played on Thursday, and they risked a lot in the second half.

ABSENCES AND CHOICES — Araujo suspended, Pedri and Dembélé injured, bench for the returning Busquets, Kessie and Raphinha. With these premises, there are even 6 innovations compared to the Europa League match against Manchester United introduced by Xavi, who has returned to the 4-3-3: space for Eric Garcia, Christensen and Balde in defense, Sergi Roberto in midfield, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati up front. See also Sports schedule for Saturday, January 22

TREMENDOUS ONE-TWO — Two guys looking for opportunities: the first took advantage of the opportunity, the second less so. In the first half in which Cadiz managed to control Barcelona for a long time by defending themselves in order, it was a magical play by Ferran Torres that broke the bank. In the 43rd minute, the former City missed three opponents and caught Lewandowski’s head: great dive and save on the line by Iza Carcelen, ball to Sergi Roberto who opened the match by reaching 3 goals in La Liga for the first time in his career . And three minutes later he served Lewandowski the second goal, in the only minute of added time. For Polish, pichichi of La Liga but dry at home from 6 games, 15 goals.

GOAL CANCELED — Lewandowski served by Gavi took the top of the bar at the start of the second half, then the referee disallowed a second (magnificent) goal from Roger Martì (the first for an obvious offside) due to a foul by Fali on Ter Stegen from open play corner, amid the protests of Cadiz. See also Nibali: «Sanremo is the World Cup that I didn't win. Pogacar can do it, for us Italians it's hard "

POLES OF THE CADIZ — Xavi removed Lewandowski and De Jong for Raphinha and Kessie and Barça let themselves be overwhelmed by the party atmosphere of the Camp Nou: general relaxation and Ter Stegen busy on several occasions, with a great save in the 79th minute on Chirs Ramos with the ball deflected on the pole. Same fate for a header from ‘Choco’ Lozano in the 86th minute, a moment after Angel Alarcon’s debut in La Liga, the 18-year-old singer.

